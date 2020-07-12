1/1
Sharon Ann (Mickley) Seastone
Sharon Ann (Mickley) Seastone

Sharon Ann Seastone (Mickley) left this world on Friday, July 3, 2020 at age 75 doing what she loved the most; spending time with her loving family, listening to music, and dancing by the lake at sunset with her husband.

She was born on November 23, 1944, in Garden City, NY, but lived most of her life in Seattle, WA, Sparta, NJ, and Richmond, VA. She never met a stranger-every person in the world was just a friend she hadn't yet met. Sharon left an indelible impression on everyone who knew her. She entertained elegantly and hosted many beautiful family gatherings. Sharon had a passion and zest for life, whether camping, traveling, or out on the town for a night in New York City. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, VA for 32 years, the Richmond Newcomer's Club, and the Catholic Golden Age Organization (Richmond, VA chapter). Sharon was a master bridge player and loved to read. However, the biggest joy of her life was spending time with her family.

Sharon was extraordinarily successful in the hospitality industry, a career spanning 20 years. Starting as a hotel switchboard operator, she was vice president of sales and marketing by the time she retired. However, of all Sharon's accomplishments, she said her family was her "greatest masterpiece".

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim Seastone (Richmond, VA), daughter Denise Kraft, Esq. (Jeff) of Media, PA, son Dennis Garot (Christine) of Somerville, NJ, daughter Karen Carroll (Frank Carroll, Esq.) of Medford, NJ, and son Dr. David Seastone (Dr. Kim Moscatello Seastone) of Erie, PA, her grandchildren: Shea Kraft, Esq. (Dr. Elyse Steiner Kraft), Sarah (Tyler), Maggie (Kos), Robby, Chad, Matthew, Isabella, Bryan, Cynthia, Frankie, Alexandra; one great-granddaughter Zoe. She is also survived by her sister, Patti Engle of Sequim, WA, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Mary (Bucky) Mickley, a brother Arthur James Mickley, a sister Margaret Mary (Mickley) Filtz, and a granddaughter Jenna Mary Garot.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, to be announced separately. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO BOX 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
