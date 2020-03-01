|
|
Sharon Bessie Richey
Sharon Bessie (Lockwood) Richey, born May 14, 1937 passed away on February 21, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Sharon was the only child of John and Alma Lockwood, of Nova Scotia Canada. Her parents immigrated to Seattle for her father to fish halibut in Alaska. She was raised in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Ballard. She attended BHS, class of 1955, and met and married her high school sweetheart, Bill. Sharon worked at Seattle City Light, Shorecrest High School and Bank of America.
Sharon is survived by her husband, William. Their 3 children and their spouses, John and Beth, Kathy and Tim, Stacie and Joe. Her 9 grandchildren and spouses, Gavin and Jenni, Dylan and Shannon, Will, Ashley and Tyler, Austin and Katie, Amanda and Travis, Blair and Corinne, Bryce, Marissa; and 6 great-grandchildren, Kensington, Reed, Hollan, Grace, Gianna, Sawyer.
Sharon was a devoted Mother, Grandmother & GG and spent joyful time babysitting. She has many lifelong friends, including her BHS group and pool pals from the Ballard pool whose groups continue to lunch together every month. She loved Hawaii, wearing vibrant colors and a little bling!
She was dearly loved and her legacy of Love and Grace will continue with her entire family.
Please join us for her Memorial on Monday, March 23rd, 11am at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020