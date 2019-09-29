|
|
Sharon Bullat Collins
Sharon Collins died peacefully at home on September 20, 2019 at the age of 82, of lung cancer.
To all who knew her, Sharon was special: warm, intelligent, witty, thoughtful, caring and
"authentic". She will be remembered forever and greatly missed. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Jack, her children Todd and Chris (Catherine), and her grandson Jackson, as well as her brother Chris Bullat and his daughter, Amanda.
Sharon was born on February 25, 1937 in Long Beach, California to George and Dolores Bullat. Growing up, she lived in Colorado and then Bremerton, WA while her father served in the Navy, finally settling in Eugene, OR where she went to South Eugene High School. She married Jack Collins in Eugene in 1961 and they honeymooned in Seward, AK where Jack had an internship. They then settled back in Eugene where their two boys were soon born. The Collins Family then lived in Ontario, OR, Washington D.C. for a year, and then Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, making great, lifelong friends along the way. They moved to Seattle in 1979 where Sharon and Jack happily remained for the past forty years. Sharon loved Seattle, but she also loved a good road trip and foreign travel with favorites being Paris, Lake Como, the South of France, St. Barths and New Zealand. And Joseph, Oregon.
Sharon's children remember her as a devoted and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their own lives and dreams and who loved them unconditionally. Her close friend of 50+ years, Rosanne Royer, said: "Sharon was classy, in the way she dressed, what she chose to spend time on, and the tasteful ambiance she created in her home." Rosanne's niece and another of Sharon's friends, Stefanie Frease, wrote about Sharon's "bright light, warmth, humor, style and intelligence." She was all of that.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled
for Saturday, October 26 from
2:00-5:00 PM at the Collins home.
The family would like to thank the Providence Hospice nurses, social worker, occupational therapist and volunteer music and massage therapists as well as their volunteer notary for their efforts, care and thoughtfulness. They made Sharon as comfort-able as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be sent to Providence Hospice Foundation of Seattle Foundation at 2811 S. 102nd St., Suite 220, Tukwila, WA 98168.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019