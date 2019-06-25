Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Deibert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Darlene Deibert

Sharon Darlene Deibert, 77 years old, was called home on June 20, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones, as she peacefully began her eternal journey.



Sharon was born in Goshen, Oregon in cabin # 3, on June 15th, 1942, to Orville and Laura Laisure. She grew up in Eugene, Oregon with her 3 siblings (Richard, Laurinda, and Marcus) and later moved to Spokane, Washington. She attended Central Valley High School in Spokane and this is where she met the love of her life, William Gary Deibert. These high school sweethearts ended up marrying on February 11, 1960, in Vancouver, Washington.



Sharon and Gary soon moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky where he was stationed in the Army. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their first child Tony and 11 months later Wanda was born. The family eventually settled in Burien, Washington, where Sharon and Gary lived in the same home for 47 wonderful years.



Over the next 10 years Gary worked hard at the steel mill while Sharon was a full time homemaker until the kids were in middle school when she entered the workforce. She started out as a seasonal wrapper for REI Co-Op in 1972 where she worked very hard. Her strong work ethic, integrity, and determination led Sharon to the position of Vice President of Distribution. One of her many accomplishments in senior management was overseeing the design and building of a new distribution center. Along the way, she enjoyed many outdoor activities that included skiing, hiking, river rafting, planning annual summer picnics, baseball tournaments, and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed working with her R.E.I. teams, genuinely loved going to work every day, and formed many lifelong friendships. Sharon ultimately had to retire early from R.E.I. after 28 wonderful years, due to medical problems.



Over the years, Sharon and Gary enjoyed travel and traveled to many parts of the world that included multiple cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe. They went on many fantastic trips to China, Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. A special vacation spot was Mazatln, Mexico where they owned a time share and enjoyed many wonderful trips. Another special place for Sharon was their cabin on Lake Cushman where she enjoyed sun bathing, boating, walks around the lake, bon fires, and spending time with family and friends.



One of Sharon's proudest accomplishments was her family and her marriage to Gary for 59 years. For Sharon and Gary's 50th Wedding Anniversary, they took their immediate family to Cancun, Mexico, for a wonderful celebration.



Sharon's faith in God and membership at South West Church of Christ was the foundation of her life. She was a devoted member of her church for 45 years and was a faithful follower.



Sharon is preceded in death by her mother and father, Laura and Orville Laisure, brother Richard, sister Laurinda, and special cousin Judy. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Gary Deibert, brothers Marcus and Randal, sister's Tamberly, Kandace, and step mother Maude. She also leaves behind her 2 children, Tony Deibert (Kathy) and Wanda Ryan (Pat, her favorite son in law) 7 grandchildren: Jacob, Ryan, Shannon, (Joel) Kevin, Jamie (Michael) and 3 great grandsons: Owen, Finn, and Byron.



Sharon will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and loyal friend. She lived her life showing those around her the importance of family, love, and compassion. Our hearts are broken but Sharon will continue to be loved and missed more than words can ever say.



A celebration of Sharon's life will



be held on Saturday, June 29th



at 2:00 p.m. at the



South West Church of Christ



