Sharon Haggerty Anderson
Sharon Haggerty Anderson, of Bellevue, loving mother to Maureen (Tom Blum); Mary Beth (William Shaw); Kevin (Molly); Colleen (Mark Robinson); Matthew (Marc Stiles) and David (Meg); step-mother to Denise Anderson, Lily (Ken Paige) and Carl Anderson (Sally), passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was 84. A mass will be said at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, at St. Louise Catholic Church, in Bellevue. Brightly colored clothing is encouraged. Friends are invited to share memories, and read the full obituary at https://www.flintofts.com/ Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020