Sharon K. Harrison
Sharon Kay Harrison, of Snohomish, WA, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Snohomish after more than a decade of living with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 70 years old.
Born Sharon Kay Weller in July 1949 in Seattle, WA, she was the daughter of Jack C. and Jean Weller. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack, her mother, Jean and her older brother, Daniel. She is survived by her loving younger sister, Charlene (Randy) Basom, her loving husband, Mark Harrison and her only living son, Daniel Harrison. She will be missed.
Sharon graduated from Shoreline High School in 1967 and the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1971. Shortly after graduation, she passed her boards and became a Registered Nurse. Sharon grew up hunting and fishing with her father, some of her fondest memories. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Omak, WA for about six years, where she worked in a physician's office. In 1977, she moved back to the Seattle area and attended the University of Washington for post graduate nursing studies. Taking a break in nursing, she designed kitchens for an Eastside contractor.
In 1980, she met Mark Harrison and they married in October 1982.
Sharon worked in several doctor's offices, long term care facilities (her true vocation of love) and the Monroe Penitentiary as a nurse while residing in western Washington after 1982. After being diagnosed with MS, she retired in 2011.
Sharon will always be remembered as a kind and loving person with a smile that permeated everyone's heart. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was an inspiration to humanity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019