|
|
Sharon Kay Drivdahl
Sharon Kay (Miller) Drivdahl, a 51-year resident of the Covington area near Kent, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was 77 years old. Born in Kirkland, Washington on September 24, 1942 to M.V. Lehr and Grace Miller, she attended Lake Washington High School, and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1960 after the family moved to Lummi Island. Sharon met the love of her life while working at The Boeing Company, and they were married at her parents' house on Lummi Island (that house is now known as The Willows Inn) on October 2, 1965. After her children were old enough to be in school, Sharon worked part-time as the Secretary at Kent First Presbyterian Church for many years. When her children were in college, Sharon began working full-time as the Head Secretary at the Kent School District, where she worked until she retired in 1996.
Sharon was actively involved in her kids' lives as school volunteer and scout leader, and she enjoyed many hobbies and interests including crafting, gardening, canning and preserving, and spending time with her family and many friends.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Emil Drivdahl, and two brothers, James (Diana) Miller, and Daniel (Monique) Miller, daughter Heidi Drivdahl and son Eric Drivdahl, two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Edline - Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, 27221 156th Ave. SE, Kent, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020