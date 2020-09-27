1/1
Sharon Lazell Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lazell Green

Sharon Green died on August 21, 2020, 73 years, after struggling with multiple health issues. She received in her last days good and compassionate care from her medical team and love, support and vigilance from her dear friends. Predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Bennye Green, and sister Carol Green-Sistrunk, she is survived by brothers William Green and Otis Sistrunk, and a large circle of friends.

Sharon devoted her life to education and to being a servant leader. She served the Seattle Public Schools for 30 years as teacher, principal, curriculum specialist, executive director of Student Support Services and director of high schools. After retiring she continued working with the state superintendent's office to support principals around the state. She was active in many organizations - Delta Sigma Theta, Association of Washington School Principals, St. Vincent de Paul. She regularly supported her alma maters, St. Mary's, Holy Names and Seattle University with annual donations with designations for scholarships for students of color. Visit www.BonneyWatson.com for more about Sharon.

A funeral mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Seattle on October 2, 2020 and private committal at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the

Assumption website

(www.assumptionseattle.com).

In-person attendance requires sign-up on the church website and

adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Remembrances in Sharon's name can be made to charities and organizations she supported: St. Mary's food bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Bertha Pitt Campbell scholarship of Delta Sigma Theta and Seattle Public Schools scholarship fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Committal
11:30 AM
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY WATSON
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Ted Howard Sr.
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved