Sharon Lazell Green
Sharon Green died on August 21, 2020, 73 years, after struggling with multiple health issues. She received in her last days good and compassionate care from her medical team and love, support and vigilance from her dear friends. Predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Bennye Green, and sister Carol Green-Sistrunk, she is survived by brothers William Green and Otis Sistrunk, and a large circle of friends.
Sharon devoted her life to education and to being a servant leader. She served the Seattle Public Schools for 30 years as teacher, principal, curriculum specialist, executive director of Student Support Services and director of high schools. After retiring she continued working with the state superintendent's office to support principals around the state. She was active in many organizations - Delta Sigma Theta, Association of Washington School Principals, St. Vincent de Paul. She regularly supported her alma maters, St. Mary's, Holy Names and Seattle University with annual donations with designations for scholarships for students of color. Visit www.BonneyWatson.com
for more about Sharon.
A funeral mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Seattle on October 2, 2020 and private committal at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the
Assumption website
(www.assumptionseattle.com
).
In-person attendance requires sign-up on the church website and
adherence to Covid safety protocols.
Remembrances in Sharon's name can be made to charities and organizations she supported: St. Mary's food bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Bertha Pitt Campbell scholarship of Delta Sigma Theta and Seattle Public Schools scholarship fund.