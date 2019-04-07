Sharon Linda (Dunn) Burke



Sharon passed peacefully with family by her side after a brief, brave experience with cancer on March 27, 2019. She was born in Honolulu, HI on March 28, 1951 and moved to Western Washington as a child, growing up in a full house of sisters and brothers, graduating from Renton High School in 1969. She married Randy Burke in 1973 and gave birth to two (exceptional) sons, Ian and Dominic. She raised her boys, a whole bunch of animals, and a blue ribbon vegetable and flower garden in Kirkland while pursuing her self-made career of construction and project management. Sharon enjoyed sports and the outdoors, especially softball and fishing, and volunteered her time to youth sports and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Washington. Her generous spirit was most evident in her kitchen and her cooking, where there was always enough for an unexpected guest or 3, earning her the reputation of "Mom to Everyone". In recent years she especially enjoyed her time with granddaughters Savanna and Payton. Sharon brought love to all who knew her and will be missed by the countless people she touched. At her request we will be throwing a party to honor her life in mid-May.



Details, remembrances, and guest



Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019