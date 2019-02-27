Sharon Louise VanHoutte



Our "lucky penny" Angel



Sharon L. VanHoutte, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, brought joy and happiness to all lives she touched. Shortly after her 61st birthday, Sharon peacefully passed away on February 20, 2019, and went to heaven, where she will live eternally with her savior.



Sharon lived her entire life in West Seattle. She met the love of her life, Curt, and married in 1979. They had two children, Shawna and Ryan, whom she loved and adored.



She was the woman who had everything done at the end of the day. Her diligence allowed her family to live simply and love life. She might as well have published Good Housekeeping. She liked to cook, dance, garden, walk Alki Beach with Curt; they attended all their kids' sporting events and participated in school field trips. Sharon cherished her Christmas Eve hors d'oeuvres spreads and her infamous snowmen collection.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Cocherl, and sister Chris. She is survived by her husband Curt, daughter Shawna (Tim), son Ryan, granddaughter Laylina, Mom (in law) Pat, brother Steve, sisters Donna (Bruce), Holly, Kellie (Tony), and in-laws Vicki (Dean), Karen (Mark), and Scott. Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family to her because family was most important. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.



There will be a celebration of life



March 2nd, from 12 pm-4 pm, at St. Bernadette's Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seattle Children's Hospital or a .



"Where love is concerned, too much is not even enough."



- Pierre Beaumarchais



