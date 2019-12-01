|
Sharon Maples
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Sharon passed away the morning of October 21, 2019. She has joined her beloved husband Dave, relatives, friends and loved pets. A recognition of her life will be held in Ferndale.
Her children, Shannon Bailey, Willie Beasley, Debbie Beasley, step-daughter Cheri Benson, her grandchildren Tiffany, Nichole and Valerie, great-grandchild Marcus, and her sister, Sue Gault, thank you for your prayers and thoughts.
Memoriams can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, NOAH Animal Center Stanwood, and Seattle Audubon.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019