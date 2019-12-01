Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Maples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Maples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Maples Obituary
Sharon Maples

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Sharon passed away the morning of October 21, 2019. She has joined her beloved husband Dave, relatives, friends and loved pets. A recognition of her life will be held in Ferndale.

Her children, Shannon Bailey, Willie Beasley, Debbie Beasley, step-daughter Cheri Benson, her grandchildren Tiffany, Nichole and Valerie, great-grandchild Marcus, and her sister, Sue Gault, thank you for your prayers and thoughts.

Memoriams can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, NOAH Animal Center Stanwood, and Seattle Audubon.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -