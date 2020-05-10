Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Medica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Marie (Benoit) Medica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Marie (Benoit) Medica Obituary
Sharon Marie (Benoit) Medica

Sharon Medica, 79, of Seattle (Granite Falls) passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on March 31, 2020.

Sharon was preceded in death by her late husband Gary V Medica. She graduated from Granite Falls HS as the Homecoming Queen in 1958. Sharon and Gary had 2 children together: Dawne (Marvin) and Dino (Kim). As well as 4 grandchildren: Trenton, Kirk, Marcus and Addison. Sharon was loved by many and had a large extended family of brothers and sisters: Roberta (deceased), Billy (deceased), Bob (deceased), Ken, Tony, Cindy, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sharon was the matriarch of the family since the passing of her mother in 1983. Her devotion to her entire family and their friends was amazing. She would spend countless hours at various venues saving seats for family and friends, carpooling kids to events, volunteering at youth centers, hospice, elderly centers and a variety of other organizations. Later in life Sharon found her true passion as a Kidney Dialysis Tech and was active in the Snohomish Tribe where she served as a board member.

A celebration of life will take place when current social gathering restrictions allow. Donations in Sharon's honor can be made to the Snohomish Tribe through the link below:

https://sduhubscfs.org/
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -