Sharon Schultz


1939 - 2020
Sharon Schultz Obituary
Sharon Schultz

Sharon was born in Seattle on February 15, 1939 and passed away April 9, 2020. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Sharon married and was proud to be a homemaker for her family and spent many years as a hospital volunteer. She enjoyed boating, collecting shells on the beach and visiting nurseries. She loved tending to her many plants and flowers and decorating for every holiday; sharing that love with her family and many friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Schultz and her brother, Fred Lighter. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Talbot; her son Dan Schultz (Betty); grandchildren, Trevor, Jason (Morgan), Melissa, Jamie (JR), Lisa, Brian Heidi and Eli; great grandchildren, Phoenix, Noah, Juliana, Jade, Christian and Elise.

Sharon will be greatly missed by all.

At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
