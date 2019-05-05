|
Sharon Shoberg
On April 26, 2019, Sharon Shoberg passed away after a courageous fight with cancer.
Sharon is survived by her son Erik Shoberg and her brother Thomas (Kathy) Vance. Sharon will be remembered by her nephews Adam and Matthew (Julie) Vance as well as many extended family members and friends. Sharon is preceded in her death by her parents William and Jessie Vance, husband James Sanford and son William (Bill) Shoberg.
A celebration of her life will
occur at the Wenatchee Cemetery
at 1:00pm on Sat., June 1st, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019