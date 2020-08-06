Sharon (Sherry) Smith Ladd



Sherry Ladd (officially Sharon Smith Ladd) died peacefully at her home in Bellevue on July 30, 2020 at age 77 from aftereffects of treatments for a blood cancer. She was born on September 27, 1942 in Walla Walla to Arthur B. and Gladys Hanson Smith, who later moved the family to Seattle and then to Bellevue. She graduated Bellevue High School in 1960 and began college at Washington State University, where she joined Delta Gamma sorority. In 1962 she transferred to the University of Washington to complete her degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1964.



Sherry married Jim Ladd, a high school classmate, on August 22, 1964 and began her career as a speech therapist in the Renton School District. When children started arriving in 1969 Sherry became a wonderful stay-at-home mother. In 1979 Jim's business career took the family to Tokyo and New York before returning to Bellevue in 1986.



As her children grew older, Sherry became a board member of the Bellevue Schools Foundation and then its Executive Director in 1995. She helped BSF raise over $17 million, making it one of the largest public school foundations in the state, before retiring in 2010. During that time Sherry also became a successful masters level rower, helping her team win regional, national and world championships.



Sherry is survived by Jim, her husband of almost 56 years, their three children (and their spouses), Brian Ladd (and Monica Beehler) of Jackson, WY, Jen Ladd (and JP Green) of Issaquah, and Casey Ladd (and Jennie Drazan) of Seattle; her beloved granddaughters Kelsey and Kaitlyn; and her brothers Randy (and Linda) Smith of Port Orchard and Kip (and Barb) Smith of Seattle and their children. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother Terry Smith.



Many friends have said: "As beautiful as Sherry is on the outside, she's even more beautiful on the inside." She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.



A memorial service will not be held due to the coronavirus. Her family has committed to fund a Sherry Ladd Endowment at the Bellevue Schools Foundation, PO Box 40644, Bellevue, WA 98015, which will welcome additional gifts.



