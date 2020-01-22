|
|
Sharon Williams
Sharon Sue Williams passed away on January 20, 2020 at home with her family in Seattle. She is survived by husband Jim of 57 years and their son Marc, wife Elizabeth, and their two children.
Sharon was one of the most generous and creative people ever-her legendary cooking and hospitality skills only rivaled her passion for taking care of others and making friends. She enjoyed a great life in Queen Anne,
and later in Los Cabos Mexico.
Services will be help at
Our Lady of Fatima in Magnolia on January 30th at 10:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020