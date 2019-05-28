Sheila Mary Guichon



Born March 6, 1933, passed away on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Sheila was a native of Malden, Massachusetts. Her baptismal name was Julia Mary, but was always called Sheila, as is common in Ireland.



Sheila attended St. Joseph School and Chevrus High School in Malden. She was an outstanding violinist. Sheila was proud to be among the 1955 Boston College School of Nursing graduates, the first group of women on-campus to be granted diplomas at the traditionally all male college.



She began her nursing career at Malden Hospital while completing her Master of Nursing Education at Boston College. She was Head Nurse at the Harvard sponsored cancer research project at Boston City Hospital. She was invited to join a research project at the University of Portland where she taught and was charge nurse of the project.



While in Portland, she met her husband of 55 years, Paul Guichon who lived in Seattle. They married on July 20, 1963. She moved and taught at the University of Washington before having four children, Marysheila, Kevin, Siobain and Sean. Sheila is survived by her four children and son in-law Jim Eschweiler, three grandchildren, Colin, Eilis and Nicholas Eschweiler, her two brothers Reverend John Geaney and Kevin Geaney and many family members and friends.



Sheila's funeral will be held on



May 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louise



Church in Bellevue, Washington.



Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m.



in the church. Reception to follow.



Burial will be at Holyrood



Cemetery in Shoreline, WA



at 4:00 p.m. Dinner to follow at Scott's Bar & Grill



in Edmonds, Washington. Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019