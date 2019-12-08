|
Sheila Maureen Welch
Age 53, Sheila Welch passed away peacefully in the presence of family on November 24, 2019. The youngest of thirteen children, she was born on May 3, 1966 in Seattle Washington to Edward and Mary (D'Aubuchon) Welch. Sheila spent her childhood on Capitol Hill, where she went to St. Joseph's School and then to Holy Names Academy. From there she went on to Greenwood Beauty School. She worked as a hairdresser in the Wallingford and Wedgwood neighborhoods for over 30 years, with her clients becoming like family.
Sheila radiated her mother's loving and selfless spirit. She always made whoever she was speaking with feel like the only person in the room. She always took the time to make you feel special and cared for no matter your circumstance, her love was truly and genuinely unconditional. The world will miss her constant positivity and bright spirit.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Jim; her children Alaura, Melena (Davon), and Erin; her grandson, Remington; her father, Big Eddie; Eleven brothers and sisters; countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held on December 20 at 3:00pm at
St. Joseph's church on Capitol Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Children's Cancer Research Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019