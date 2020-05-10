Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Rae Friend Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Rae Friend Gray Obituary
Sheila Rae Friend Gray

Age 54, of Seattle, Sheila passed away March 17, 2020. Sheila was born in Bellingham Washington in 1966 and grew up in the Puyallup area. A graduate of Sumner High School, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Washington. A lifelong lover of animals, she spent several years working for the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and later served as an animal control officer for the City of Lynnwood. Sheila had a twenty-year career as a civilian employee of the Seattle Police Department serving most recently as a Strategic Advisor. She served on the boards of several professional organizations which included

being a president of the Washington Animal Control Association (WACA) and the Washington Association of Public Records Officers (WAPRO).

Above all else, Sheila was a devoted mother and always wanting to be part of her children's lives. She was a Camp Fire Leader, a volunteer at their schools, managed soccer teams, and coached volleyball. She served as registrar for McGilvra Soccer Club and handled many duties for the Cascade Volleyball Club. Sheila was always eager to volunteer and to support her children as well as the children in her community.

Sheila passed away due to complications from melanoma. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Ione Friend, her sister Dawn, niece Sydney and nephew Derek Friend Sifferman. Sheila is survived by her husband of almost twenty-four years, Darren Gray and her pride and joy, daughter Renita and son Alex Gray.

A celebration of her life is being planned for the future when we can safely congregate again.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -