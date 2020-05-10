|
Sheila Rae Friend Gray
Age 54, of Seattle, Sheila passed away March 17, 2020. Sheila was born in Bellingham Washington in 1966 and grew up in the Puyallup area. A graduate of Sumner High School, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Washington. A lifelong lover of animals, she spent several years working for the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and later served as an animal control officer for the City of Lynnwood. Sheila had a twenty-year career as a civilian employee of the Seattle Police Department serving most recently as a Strategic Advisor. She served on the boards of several professional organizations which included
being a president of the Washington Animal Control Association (WACA) and the Washington Association of Public Records Officers (WAPRO).
Above all else, Sheila was a devoted mother and always wanting to be part of her children's lives. She was a Camp Fire Leader, a volunteer at their schools, managed soccer teams, and coached volleyball. She served as registrar for McGilvra Soccer Club and handled many duties for the Cascade Volleyball Club. Sheila was always eager to volunteer and to support her children as well as the children in her community.
Sheila passed away due to complications from melanoma. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Ione Friend, her sister Dawn, niece Sydney and nephew Derek Friend Sifferman. Sheila is survived by her husband of almost twenty-four years, Darren Gray and her pride and joy, daughter Renita and son Alex Gray.
A celebration of her life is being planned for the future when we can safely congregate again.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020