Her full name was Sheryl Diane Snyder, born as Sheryl Diane Stewart 7/7/1957, of David and Arlette Stewart in Virginia, Minnesota, growing up in the Chicago area and finally relocating to the Seattle area with her family as a young teenager.



She died of a rare form of cancer called Uterine Leiomyosarcoma on 6/11/2019, after fighting the disease for almost four years. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tom Snyder, and daughter, Kristin Troka-both of Bainbridge Island, and by her mother, Arlette Stewart of Green Valley, Arizona, and brother, Steven Stewart, of Concrete, Washington.



She was an award-winning, successful real estate broker for Coldwell Banker Bain of Bainbridge Island. Prior to that, Sherri worked in dentistry for Drs. Harmon and Todd Adams, and Dr. Brad Hepworth, on Bainbridge Island. Earlier, she managed The Original Oyster House Restaurant when it was located in Lynwood Center, Bainbridge Island.



Sherri was successful at everything she tried but excelled at real estate-ultimately winning Coldwell Banker's prestigious International President's Premier Award in 2016-a designation for the top 1% of Coldwell Banker's 88,000 agents worldwide. More importantly, her clients loved her. As word of her illness spread, cards and flowers poured in. A typical message: "Please tell her we love her. Tell her she changed our lives."



Her eyes were green. Her favorite hobbies were boating, dancing and walking along a sandy beach on Maui. She was a dedicated yoga student. She was an accomplished snow skier and, at one time, a proud leader of her daughter Kristin's local Girl Scout troop.



Her favorite movie was "Pretty Woman" because she believed in the power of romance and love. Her favorite colors were pink and purple. She had old-fashioned values but was fashionably modern in style. She could dance all night to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.



Her smile was 100% sunshine, and frequent. She loved roses, but lilacs at Lake Chelan put her into a swoon! She moved with a natural grace and beauty. She was fiercely loyal, loving and brave. She would absolutely die, without a second thought, to protect her family.



Her church was her yoga mat. Her religion was kindness.



When life got tough she would turn to her family or close friends and say, with sincerity not arrogance, "My name is Sherri Snyder and I can do anything!" It is hard to believe that anything in this world could ever stop her-what a force of life and inspiration she was!



Join us for a Hawaiian themed Celebration of Life event at



IslandWood Conference Center



IslandWood Conference Center

4450 Blakely Ave. NE, Bainbridge Island, on Sunday, 7/21/19 from 3pm-6pm. Hawaiian/resort wear welcome. Flower arrangements can be made via Flowering Around of Bainbridge Island. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019