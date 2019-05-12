Resources More Obituaries for Sherrill Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherrill Lynn Taylor

Sherrill Lynn (Sty) Taylor was born on July 16, 1954 in Elgin, Ill. She passed away on May 2, 2019 surrounded by love.



Sherrill's loving spirit is something that everyone came to recognize and appreciate. A loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Grandmother, she provided limitless love for everyone who crossed her path. She always provided encouraging words, sage advice, or a compassionate ear.



Sherrill grew up in Garden Grove, CA. She graduated from Bolsa Grande High School in 1971, graduated from Orange Coast College in 1975 and then earned her BA from Cal State Fullerton in 1979. Sherrill moved to Redmond, WA in 1979, and gave birth to her only child, Michael, in September of the same year. During his childhood, she served as Den leader in Cub Scouts, a volunteer in classrooms, and bolstering various sports teams. Many in the region know her from the business she was an owner/operator of for 33 years, Pacific Northwest Costume. Many a celebration, party, production, and Halloween were made possible through her efforts. Students, performers, and shoppers will all remember her smile, warmth, and desire to help everyone she came in contact with. She touched countless lives.



Sherrill leaves behind Husband Glenn Taylor, Son Michael Mendoza (Johnna), Brother Scott Sty (Julia), five Grandchildren (Khianna, Jaden, Cash, Grafton, Landon), seven cousins (Charles Jarvis, Sally Jarvis, Kurt Krebs, Denise Krebs, Dave Khan, Ned Khan, Tommy Sty), five nieces and nephews (Kazlynn Sty, Nathan Sorbo, Megan Sorbo, Anthony Mendoza, and Rene Mendoza), and countless people that knew her as "Aunt Sherrill."



She was preceded in death by her Mother Gladys Sty, Father Anthony Sty, Sister Sandra Sty, and Sister Suzanne Sty.



Glenn and Sherrill celebrated 23 amazing years of marriage. He loved to watch her share her love and kindness with everyone she encountered, knowing that her heart was never bound or constrained, she was a shining light to all.



Those of us blessed to know her as a Mother and Grandmother know how great it can be to be so loved. Intentionally taking a job to work closer to her Grandkids, cooking pancakes before school, and having the ability to drop in and visit her Grandbabies meant the world to her. We should all be so lucky to have such an example to aspire to.



In November 2018, she received the devastating diagnosis of Burkitt's Lymphoma. Over the next six months she fought with unwavering resolve. She was strong and brave and never gave into despair. She smiled all the way through her treatment and was the nurse's favorite.



Her last few days solidified what we already know about her. She showed concern, love, grace, grit, strength, determination, kindness, compassion, and even in the face of tremendous heartbreak, she continued to put all of us first. She wore her huge heart on her sleeve, and always wanted everyone to be a better, stronger version of themselves. Her heart was always open, without limits.



A memorial service will be held by her local congregation on June 1st at 3:00 pm at the Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE, Kirkland). A Celebration of Life will be held on June 9th at 3:00 pm at the Redmond Ridge Community Center (10315 Cedar Park Crescent NE, Redmond).