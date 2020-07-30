Sherry Munn
Sherry Lee Munn (Breeze), 68, passed away from pancreatic cancer on 7/28/2020, surrounded by family after recently moving to Arizona. She was born and raised in the Seattle area and graduated from Franklin High School. Sherry married the love of her life, Bob, and they were married for 30 years until the untimely passing of Bob in 2002 due to colon cancer. Sherry and Bob were the loving parents of twins, Gretchen & Jeremy, and were very involved in their schools and activities.
Sherry is survived by her children, father (Bill), brother (Ed) sister (Roberta) and 3 grandchildren.
Sherry was well known for her generosity, love of family, and sense of humor. She had recently retired but enjoyed her co-workers and giving them a ribbing. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a skilled crafter, avid reader, great chef, and was always helping others. Due to COVID restrictions, her memorial is TBD, but will be held in the Seattle area. Updates will be posted to Sherry's Legacy.com
page. In lieu of flowers, please leave a memory and/or picture on Legacy and spend extra time with your loved ones.