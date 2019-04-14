Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shigemi Hasegawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shigemi Hasegawa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shigemi Hasegawa Obituary
Shigemi Hasegawa

Shigemi passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Chateau Pacific in Lynnwood. She was born August 8, 1913 in Roche Harbor, WA. She grew up in Wapato, WA and called Wapato her home until the internment of Japanese Americans in 1942 when she and her family were detained in Heart Mountain, WY. She was allowed to leave Heart Mountain in 1943 for Chicago, IL where she resided until 2005 when she returned to Washington to live at Chateau Pacific.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Hasegawa; her parents, Ichitaro and Momi Umemoto, her brothers and sisters - Choppy Umemoto, Jim Umemoto, Miyo Shintaku, Joe Umemoto, and Bette Morihiro and her nephew and niece, Dennis Shintaku & Mariko Umemoto.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Fudge (Joe) Umemoto, and nieces and nephews - Bruce

Umemoto, Donna (Doug) Madison,

Randy (Rosa) Umemoto, Carol (Dale) Sera, Scott (Betty) Umemoto, Alan (Michelle) Umemoto, Judy (Steve) Steensma,

Sandra Sato, Tracey (Jim) Reding, Joel Umemoto, Jill (John) Reding, Lori (Ken) Yamasaki, Janice Hasegawa, and David Hasegawa.

Shigemi and Ken's final resting place will be in the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, Washington. Her family is planning a private celebration of Shigemi's life.

Please see www.beckstributecenter.com for the

complete obituary and guestbook.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.