Shirley A. (Loveland) Cilley



1935 ~ 2019



Born to Hugo M. and Ruby B. (Hays) Loveland on June 10, 1935 in Tacoma WA Shirley gained her wings to heaven March 16, 2019. Raised primarily in Elk Plain, WA. Shirley graduated from Bethel High School. She attended Nursing School at Tacoma General Hospital, graduating in 1956. In that same year Shirley met and married Richard (Dick) A. Cilley. The young marrieds made their home and raised their children in the beauty of the Snoqualmie Valley, where Shirley worked as Director of Nursing at Nelems Memorial Hospital. Upon its closure in 1976 Shirley carved out a second career of 22 years in the insurance industry, working first at Blue Cross of WA & Alaska and then retiring from Nile Care (Blue Nile) in 1998.



Shirley lived her life with an innate sense of independence, determination and grace. As Shirley was in life, she too was in death. On her own terms. In her own way. Surrounded by love.



Shirley is survived by her four children, Dick Jr., Brad (Gretchen) and Mark Cilley and Mary (David) Barrett, six grands and 5 greats, sisters Joyce Youtsey and Mary Grina and brother Ralph (Laine) Loveland.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Snoqualmie Valley Alliance Church in Fall City on June 30 at 2pm with a reception to follow.



Remembrances to :



MtSiSeniorCenter.org or



Encompassnw.org. Guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019