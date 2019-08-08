|
Shirley Ann Guyott
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Shirley Ann Guyott, passed away at the age of 84. Shirley was born on July 19, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska to Emma and John Andrew Guyott. Shirley graduated from South High School in Omaha. After graduating High School she worked at Offutt AFB, before coming to Seattle Washington where she lived for over 62 years. She started for Boeing in August 1959 and retired 31 years later. She had a passion for quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother. Her brothers Glen Guyott, John Arnold Guyott, sisters Lorraine Trudhome, and Laverne Lockett. She is survived by sister Betty Slevin, brother Delbert Guyott, many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019