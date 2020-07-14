Shirley Ann Hoag
Beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother "Nana", and great grandmother, Shirley Ann Hoag passed peacefully from earth to heaven on July 3, 2020.
Mrs. Hoag was born January 6,
1936 in Saginaw, Michigan to Henry and Viola Ruthig. She treasured 57 years of loving marriage with Robert Dale Hoag, MD. In Robert's eyes, she was forever 27. Shirley is survived by three sons and their wives, Randall (Rousena), John (Della), David (Stephanie),
8 cherished grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one more on the way. She is preceded by, but now joyfully reunited with, her husband, son Garrett, daughter Leslie, son-in-law Todd Christensen and four siblings.
Mrs. Hoag graduated from the University of Michigan and worked as a dental hygienist while husband Robert studied medicine. She was an avid fan of UM teams and active in the cheering section. She eventually postponed her dental career to fully dedicate herself to her growing family, mostly in the Seattle, Washington area.
Shirley had many, many character qualities, talents and interests. She modelled faith, love, work ethic, cleanliness, patriotism, and more. Her cooking was world-class. She loved all sports and played competitive soccer for a team sponsored by Rainier Brewery -
not surprisingly enjoying an occasional beer. Shirley travelled to almost every continent. She was active in mountaineering and climbed Mt. St. Helens before it erupted.
But these activities were all second to her family. Who of her children can forget her cheers from the sidelines, "Kick the ball!", "Run!", "Go!". Or the loving touches of special meals and treats she knew we liked. Shirley knew by memory key dates for everyone. And her extended family of pets and their antics brought her much joy.
Most importantly, Shirley left a legacy to love Jesus and follow His footsteps. Her faith was active in prayer, Bible studies, choir, women's guild, and service. Shirley supported many causes and was always on the lookout for someone in need. For these reasons and more, she is loved by everyone who knew her.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held for family members only due to current restrictions at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 134 South 206th St., Des Moines, WA 98198 on Saturday, July 18,
at 1:00 pm. To receive a link to the video-stream, email to shirleyhoagmemorial@gmail.com.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Shirley Hoag Memorial fund at www.vocf.org
or woundedwarriorproject.org
. Please share your memories on the online registry at www.bonneywatson.com
or www.Legacy.com