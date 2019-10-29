|
Shirley Ann Wendt
June 29, 1941 ~ September 27, 2019
Shirley was born into the Turtle
Mountain Chippawa Tribe and was proud of her American Indian heritage. She retired from the Boeing Company and was a faithful servant of God attending The Church by the Side of the Road for over 45 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Church by the Side of the Road, Sat., 11/9/2019 at
11:00 a.m. with a reception following. 3455 S 148th St. in Tukwila ~ (206)243-5024
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019