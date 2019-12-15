Home

Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
Shirley Anne Estes


1933 - 2019
Shirley Anne Estes Obituary
Shirley Anne Estes

November 8, 1933-December 3, 2019

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Leona Hoeg, her husband Vernwell, her daughter Teri Milbert and step-son Vernell. Shirley was one of ten children with sadly just one surviving sister, Lois Dalbis. She is also survived by two daughters, Cathy Zimmerman (Tommy), Susan Simon (Tim), two sons, Craig (Ginny), Kevin (Tara), son-in-law Tim Milbert, ten grandchildren, Tish (Mikey), Nicole (Karl), Jack, Nathan, Danielle, Jared (Anna), Rockne, Connor, Allie and five great grandchildren, Holly, Amber, Sam, Alex and Lucy.

Shirley was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 18th, 2:00pm at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
