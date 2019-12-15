|
Shirley Anne Estes
November 8, 1933-December 3, 2019
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Leona Hoeg, her husband Vernwell, her daughter Teri Milbert and step-son Vernell. Shirley was one of ten children with sadly just one surviving sister, Lois Dalbis. She is also survived by two daughters, Cathy Zimmerman (Tommy), Susan Simon (Tim), two sons, Craig (Ginny), Kevin (Tara), son-in-law Tim Milbert, ten grandchildren, Tish (Mikey), Nicole (Karl), Jack, Nathan, Danielle, Jared (Anna), Rockne, Connor, Allie and five great grandchildren, Holly, Amber, Sam, Alex and Lucy.
Shirley was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 18th, 2:00pm at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019