Shirley Anne Hendrix



Shirley Anne Hendrix passed away in Seattle on July 13, 2019. She was 77. Born in Anaconda, MT to Harry Thomas Spurlock and Anna Angela (ne;e Debrotnic), she attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Marycliff High School in Spokane. Shirley attended Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle where she studied voice, violin, and piano.



Shirley married Robert F. Hendrix (dec.), whom she met years earlier in Spokane, and had two sons, Bob and Chris. She was a loving wife, mother, and faithful daughter who cared for her parents as they aged. Possessing a gregarious nature and a keen intellect she worked for Pay n Save and later for Blessed Sacrament Church for over 30 years working in various roles, primarily as a secretary. Her work at the parish touched the lives of many people throughout the archdiocese. It became common for her adult sons to meet someone and find out that they not only knew Shirley, but were grateful for some assistance or kindness she had provided. She was very compassionate with those she met.



Shirley had a lifelong love of the arts, was very well read and loved to travel. She had a devotion to justice, but her true love was for The Lord and she lived her life as a devout and faithful Catholic. Neither a changing culture nor personal disappointments lessened her love of the Church. She truly exhibited what she exhorted of her sons "to be in this world, but not of it." She possessed a quick wit, intelligence, and had an eye for identifying logical fallacies, but these were often belied by her patience and humility.



During periods of suffering, Shirley would resign herself to God's will and was fond of offering it up for the "poor souls in purgatory" and for her family. Seven years ago, Shirley suffered a massive stroke. It left her cognizant but almost totally unable to communicate and physically impaired. For an articulate and eloquent communicator it had to be exceedingly difficult, but she bore it with the grace she exhibited throughout her life.



Shirley is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Hendrix II (wife, Che;rie); grandchildren, Brittany and Bobby; and son, Michael (Chris) Hendrix (wife, Therese); grandchildren, Xavier, Michael, Marie, Basil, Angela, and Katherine; and by her loving sister, Mary Lou Anderson (husband, Mark); and numerous family members.



We can envision Shirley reuniting with those who preceded her in death including her late husband, Bob; her family and longtime friends, Tim Niggemeyer and Lydia Maceyka, and ask that you pray for the repose of all their souls.



Recitation of the Rosary will be



Friday, July 26th at 7:00pm



A Funeral Mass will be held on



Saturday, July 27 at 9:00am BOTH



at Blessed Sacrament Church



5050 NE 8th Ave, Seattle, 98105



Interment, Holyrood Cemetery



205 N 205th St., Shoreline, 98155.



Reception to follow.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019