|
|
Shirley Boser
Shirley Boser was born on July 11, 1933 to Ed and Evelyn DeVries and grew up in Everett Washington. She was married to Bill Boser for 54 years and had three children: Karyn, Karyl and Karl. Shirley was a top Realtor in the Burien area where she lived until she retired in 2011. She passed away on February 6, 2020, surrounded with the love and compassion of her family.Please see a slideshow and leave any condolences for the family or favorite memories at the link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/shirley-boser-9037056
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020