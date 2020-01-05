|
Shirley Brandenburg
Shirley Clifton Fletcher Brandenburg, 79, passed away on January 1, 2020. A lifelong Seattle-area resident, Shirley was born on March 22, 1940, to Kenneth and Charlotte Clifton. Raised in northeast Seattle, she graduated from Roosevelt High School, and attended the University of Washington. After raising her children on Bainbridge Island, Shirley married her second husband and returned to Seattle to live.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Neil Brandenburg; and her siblings Ken Clifton and Patricia Bray, both of Eugene, Oregon. She is survived by her daughters Anne Woodford and Paige (Morten) Blomso, son Cameron (Lindsey) Fletcher, stepdaughter Linda (Jeff Johnson) Brandenburg and stepson Jeff (Ardell) Brandenburg, and grandchildren Amelia & Aidan Woodford, Anders, Britt, and Maren Blomso, and Wyatt & Sadie Fletcher.
At Shirley's request, there will be no memorial service. Remembrances may be made in her name to Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020