Shirley Camille (nee Santora) Buchholz
July 24, 1943 ~ January 30, 2019
This is written with great sadness but with faith in believing that Shirley is at peace and in the embrace of our Lord.
Shirley left us after a long battle with cancer.
Shirley was born and raised in Seattle. A graduate of Franklin H.S. Attended Seattle University and Long Beach State in CA.
She is survived by husband Bill; children Kirk, Christine, and Peter; grandson Daniel; brother Nick, niece Dana, nephew Anthony and her many cousins.
We will honor Shirley with a
memorial service & celebration
of her life on the 28th of February
at 11AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church,
12536 21st Ave. S.W., Burien, WA.
Please join Shirley's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her Tribute wall at
www.CaminoDelSol.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019