Shirley Chesnutt



Shirley Chesnutt beloved wife of Van Chesnutt passed away on May 30, 2020. Shirley was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho where she grew up as an only child. Her adoptive parents where Edna and Richard Knoblock. In Boise she worked for Mountain Bell and moved to Seattle in 1981 to work for Pacific Northwest Bell and its subsequent incarnations before retiring from Qwest (now Century Link) in 2009.



Shirley and Van met in 1983 and were married in 1987. They were devoted to each other and sometimes referred to themselves as Team Chesnutt. Shirley was pleased to think of Van's family in Florida as her own.



Shirley and Van's main focus was travel. Together they were both avid and enthusiastic travelers who got to see much of the globe. Their primary destinations were North America and Europe, but in 2019 they traveled to China.



Shirley was a kind, intelligent and strong woman with a great appreciation of all things beautiful. She loved photography, art, nature and flowers. She enjoyed planting in the spring and picking out bouquets at local markets.



2020 turned out to be difficult year for Shirley, she developed breast cancer that metastasized into her liver. Her chemo treatments and the resultant side-effects proved to be extraordinarily difficult and finally it was the cancer that took her life.



No Celebration of Life is planned at this time due to the pandemic. Hopefully there be one later in 2020.



