Shirley E. Barger
Shirley Barger (nee Proctor, AKA Shirley Travis in the art world) grew up tramping in the woods with her dog Rusty and helping her dad log throughout Washington State. Shirley was the first female engineering student at the University of Washington in the early 1950s. She received her BA in Mathematics at UW, then worked as a statistician with early computer circuit boards. She married Robert Barger in 1957. They had four children and were married 25 years. Robert and Shirley backpacked together in the mountains, including walking across the Cascades several times and many other trips alone together or with their children at Mount Rainier and along the Washington Coast. Shirley worked for many years as a real estate agent, where her passion was to help first-time buyers into their initial homes. Shirley was artistic as a child, and at the age of 60, she returned to artwork, primarily painting and sculpture. She showed her work at Art Not Terminal, and was a curator there, as well as serving on the board of directors. Her home was filled with books, art (most of which was her own), and love. At the end of her life, Shirley was lovingly cared for by her companion and partner of many years, McKinley Briggs Essex. Shirley made a positive difference in many lives over her 85 years. She will be missed. Shirley (7/6/35-8/7/20) is survived by her two sisters: Dorothy Snider and Doris Anne Duncan; her former husband: Robert; their four children: Susan, Karen, Katherine, Kenneth; five grandchildren: Rene, Heron, Dave, Benny, Rebecca; one great-grandchild: Roper; and her partner: Briggs.
Family-only burial at The Meadows, Greenacres Memorial Park, Ferndale, WA. In lieu of flowers, please share memories or thoughts with the family at https://www.facebook.com/RememberingShirleyBarger
or in writing c/o The Co-op Funeral Home, 2011 First Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, or donate to The Green Burial Council, https://www.greenburialcouncil.org/donate.html
