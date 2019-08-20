Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Cross United Methodist Church
1210 132nd Street SE
Mill Creek, WA
Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer

Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer Obituary
Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer

Shirley Fae Kirkendorfer, born March 14, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Northwest Hospital.

She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing, including her beloved husband of 69 years, Lester Kirkendorfer. She is also survived by their 3 children, Laura, Ron and Gwen, her sibling Doris Powers, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at Cedar Cross United Methodist Church (1210 132nd Street SE, Mill Creek, WA 98102) on August 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception. The family suggests monetary gifts be sent to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 20, 2019
