Shirley Frances Sells
Age 95, Shirley Sells passed away February 26, 2020. She was born September 10, 1924. Shirley grew up in Sioux City Iowa with her sister, Elaine, and her parents Hans Martin and Amanda Katherine Flint. At the age of 18 she moved to Seattle and has always said, "I had never seen anyplace so beautiful."
She graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in business. She married Robert Dufraine Sells on March 10, 1951. They lived for over 50 years in Kenmore WA in a wonderful neighborhood full of great family friends.
Shirley's passion was bridge and she played it faithfully; many friends were made around cards. With the family countless hours were spent playing pinochle and Tripoley-a favorite with the grandkids. Family was the most important thing in mom's life and she demonstrated her love through cooking and time spent with family at home and on family camping trips. Mom also love gardening and traveling with friends. She was a long time member of Bothell United Methodist Church and lived a live of quiet faith.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her parents. She is survived by her children Craig (Nancy), Barbara Golshan (Mark), Diane (Mike) Woods, 9 grandchildren; Sarah (Cassie), Rebecca (Darren), Kate (Alec), Donna, Alex (Caroline), Lauren, Bryan (Selena), Nathan (Leslie), Steven (Jordan) and 5 great grandchildren: Riley, Cameron, Ava, Curran, and Ellie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020