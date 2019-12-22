|
Shirley J. Will
Shirley passed away at home, peacefully on December 9, 2019,
at age 90. Shirley was born on February 2, 1929 in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Bernice and Charles L. Hall. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Seattle and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She worked many years for Seattle First National Band and retired from Bank of America as Assistant Vice President.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hal H. Will. They resided on Magnolia and in Ballard. Together they spent many years boating on Puget Sound, San Juan Islands and beyond.
Shirley was an active member and supporter of the Aurora Colony Historical Society, The Northwest Steam Society, Puget Sound Historical Society, The Sea Chest magazine and Magnolia Historical Society.
Shirley is remembered for her generous spirit and support of many humanitarian causes. Her passion for the arts was exhibited in her many paintings. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and gardening, and was an avid Pilates fan.
She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Bernice Hall, and sister, Arlene Cross. Shirley is survived by her brother, Charles L. Hall Jr.; nieces, Linda J. Burk (Ron) and Annette M. Hall; nephews, Craig E. Rogers (Kathy), Wes Cross (Sue), Kirk V. Thomas (Karen) and Joe M. Hall.
No services at her request. Remembrances may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019