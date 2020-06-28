Shirley Jean Kimball
Shirley Jean Kimball

Shirley Jean Kimball, age 89, died peacefully near Seattle on June 10, 2020. Born March 27, 1931 in Raleigh, NC, she grew up in Atlanta and was a proud graduate of Emory University School of Nursing. In the 50's she moved west to attend graduate school at the University of Washington, after which she made her career in hospital administration and put down roots in the Pacific Northwest. Shirley was fun, and enjoyed exploring, though some of her most treasured adventures were in places she would return to again and again: Lake Burton, GA and Cannon Beach, OR.

She is loved and remembered by dear friends Carol Stevenson (Seattle) and Mary Alice Clower (Hampton, GA), the entire Stevenson-Rogers clan, and the countless pets who were lucky enough to have her as a friend-neighborhood wildlife included. Per her request, no service is planned.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
