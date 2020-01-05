|
|
Shirley Joyce Gustafson
Shirley Joyce (Janetski) Gustafson, 77, widow of Jack M. Gustafson of Denver, died on December 23, 2019 at the Denver Hospice. Shirley was born in Seattle, WA on April 10, 1942. She and her husband lived in the Seattle area for several years before moving to Denver in the early 1970s where they established Gustafson Heating.
Shirley was an outgoing and happy woman who leaves behind many dear friends and family members.
She will be remembered by her friends and family for her work ethic, her contagious laugh, and her excellent meals. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jannie Des Rosiers-Berman (Larry) and their children, Matthew Berman (Colleen) and daughter Kennedy, Geoffrey Des Rosiers, Leanne Des Rosiers, and Marc Berman; her stepson Jack (Betsy) and their children, Anders, Scotty, and Alex; and her stepson Jeff (Charlene). She is also survived by her sister Sandra, her brother John, her aunt Stella, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the staff at the Denver Hospice.
Donations in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital Colorado, Warren Village, and The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center, or to a .
Shirley will be interred with her beloved husband, Jack, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Colorado. The family will hold a memorial gathering in the spring.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020