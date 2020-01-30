|
|
Shirley Linda Ellison
February 1, 1948 - January 17, 2020
Shirley passed away quietly and quickly, surrounded by family and friends, and lots of love. Her giving and caring nature were evident in her final words of direction about her animals.
Raised near Gresham, Oregon, Shirley took a transfer with Pacific Northwest Bell to the Seattle area in 1979. In addition to the family she loved in Oregon, Shirley eventually built a large community of friends around her home in Duvall, Washington, including joining the Jehovah's Witnesses.
All her life, Shirley gave generously of her time and her energy, especially after she retired, and was a good friend, always lending a willing ear and a positive word. She also lovingly cared, for many years, for her husband, John M. Osterfeld, before his passing in 2005.
A memorial for Shirley will take place at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in
Redmond on January 31st at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingdom Hall at 18795 NE 95th St, Redmond, WA 98052, or PAWS, St. Jude's, Sierra Club, or the Navajo Relief Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020