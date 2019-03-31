Shirley Louise (Pauli) Moffitt



Shirley Louise Moffitt, 76, of Edmonds, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Portland, OR, Shirley was a graduate of Seattle Pacific College, where she met and later married the love of her life, John Moffitt, and settled in Seattle to raise a family before retiring to Edmonds.



A warm heart and cheerful smile, Shirley was passionate about helping the homeless and those in need. She was a 50-year member of PEO, and a member of Seattle First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served on various committees.



During retirement years, Shirley enjoyed travelling throughout the US, especially to visit her daughters and grandchildren and explore local sights. She also loved cruising and attending Mariner spring training in Arizona.



Shirley enjoyed playing games with her friends and family, crafting and calligraphy, going on mystery trips, reading, and writing weekly letters to her family, especially her grandchildren at summer camp. She possessed the charming ability to strike up a conversation and make friends with anyone she met casually.



A fighter to the end, Shirley will be remembered for her steadfast faith, and for the love and investment in her family. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and nine grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley Moffitt's name to one of her favorite charities: Habitat for Humanity, Water First, or Medic 1. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019