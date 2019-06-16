Home

Shirley Lucille Haines

Shirley Lucille Haines

January 23, 1928 ~ May 23, 2019

Shirley was born in Brush, Colorado on January 23, 1928. She is survived by the eldest of her three younger brothers, Ray.

Shirley joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves in 1953, rising through the ranks, ultimately reaching the rank of Sergeant Major, the highest rank available to a woman and was the first woman to do so. She retired from the Marines with full honors in 1982. Shirley was also a longtime employee at Boeing, retiring after 61 years of service with the company.

We are all very proud of Shirley, her accomplishments, and of the way she epitomized the Love of God in everything she did. She is truly a role model for a life well lived.

Shirley passed peacefully in the early morning hours of May 23, 2019. Her last request was that she wanted to "go home". The Good Lord (of whom she spoke often) took her there. She is in his presence now. Semper Fi !

The Haines family
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
