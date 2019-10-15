|
Shirley M. Collins
Shirley Mae Kelner Collins, 95, of Shiloh, North Carolina went home to be reunited with her beloved husband in the garden of our Lord on October 5, 2019 Shirley was born April 7, 1924 in Elyria, Ohio. She was raised on the Kelner family farm in La Grange, Ohio where her favorite memories were of the beautiful apple orchards and fall harvest. She married Clyde Collins on October 16, 1943. They lived the Navy life until 1977 when Clyde and Shirley retired to Bellevue, Washington. Shirley loved being a Navy wife and mother. Seeing new places, meeting new people, and learning new things were among her passions.
An avid Master gardener and quilter, Shirley's garden was a constant symphony of color and delight to all. Her beautiful quilts hug us still. Shirley will be remembered for her loving, joyful, spirit.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clyde Collins, her parents, Rowan and Lydia Kelner (La Grange, OH), her brother, Robert Kelner, (Concord, MA) and her grandson, Brad Green (Chesapeake, VA).
She is survived by her daughters Nancy (David) Thomas of Baltimore, MD; Diana (Joseph) Vitale of Shiloh, NC; Patricia (Frank) Wasilewski of Chicago, IL; Lynelle (Charles) Gillis of San Diego CA. and 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Shirley will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington State, forever in sight of beautiful Mt. Rainier. "The mountains are calling and I must go." (JM).
You can honor the memory of Shirley Collins by making a donation to the COPD Foundation:
https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019