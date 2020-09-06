1/1
Shirley M. Tatarek
1924 - 2020
Shirley M. Tatarek

Born June 29, 1924 in Seattle; died August 31, 2020 also in Seattle.

Survived by her children, Joe, David and Angie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death in 2010 by Arnold "Arnie" Tatarek, her loving husband of almost 57 years; and in 2013 by her brother, Bernard Scheuer.

She was a graduate of Garfield High School in 1942. She married Arnold Tatarek in 1953 and lived in Jamestown, North Dakota until moving back to Seattle in 1956 when Arnold got a job with Boeing, then worked at L& H Printing until its close in 1981. Shirley was a long-time employee of Washington Mutual Bank, but her greatest joy was being a wife and mother.

Shirley and Arnold were league bowlers, as well as the kids, and big sports fans especially of the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.

Private services will be held.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
