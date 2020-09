Shirley M. TatarekBorn June 29, 1924 in Seattle; died August 31, 2020 also in Seattle.Survived by her children, Joe, David and Angie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death in 2010 by Arnold "Arnie" Tatarek, her loving husband of almost 57 years; and in 2013 by her brother, Bernard Scheuer.She was a graduate of Garfield High School in 1942. She married Arnold Tatarek in 1953 and lived in Jamestown, North Dakota until moving back to Seattle in 1956 when Arnold got a job with Boeing, then worked at L& H Printing until its close in 1981. Shirley was a long-time employee of Washington Mutual Bank, but her greatest joy was being a wife and mother.Shirley and Arnold were league bowlers, as well as the kids, and big sports fans especially of the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.Private services will be held.Hoffner Fisher & HarveyGuestbook at harveyfuneral.com