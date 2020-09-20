Shirley Marie Guerrini



Age 99, Shirley Guerrini died peacefully on September 15, 2020. Born on August 29, 1921 in Davenport, Iowa she moved to Seattle in the early 40's and worked at Sears for quite a few years. She married Bill Guerrini in 1956 and they had one daughter. She is survived by her husband Bill, and her daughter Michele Guerrini.



Shirley was much loved and will be dearly missed by all. No services are planned at this time. She will be buried at Evergreen Memorial Park in Enumclaw.



