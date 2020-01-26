|
Shirley (Craig) Maurer
Shirley Maurer passed away peacefully in Kirkland, Washington
on December 29, 2019. Shirley lived a life of educating others, involvement in the community, and loving and providing for her family.
Shirley was born on February 4, 1929 in Palisade Colorado to Margery and Eugene Rowley. She graduated as class valedictorian from Palisade High School in 1947. Shirley went on to graduate from Mesa State College and attend Colorado State University. Shirley taught elementary school in Brighton Colorado and later in Bellevue Washington.
Upon retirement, Shirley returned to Palisade. It was there that she reunited with the love of her life Edward Maurer. Shirley and Edward spent 16 golden years together.
Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses: Carolyn Goodwin (Jeff), Diane Linthicum (Dan), Paula Monson (Cliff), and Mark Craig (Angela), and six beautiful grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Palisade Cemetery at 11:00 AM on May 9, 2020.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020