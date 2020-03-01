|
Shirley McClurg Loper
Shirley McClurg Loper passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th, surrounded by family, friends, stories, and music.
Shirley was born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, the sixth of seven children of Shirley Mallette and Verne O. McClurg. Her father was a civil engineer who worked on many of Chicago's prominent buildings including Soldier Field and the Museum of Science and Industry.
As a young woman, Shirley was an avid patron of the arts, who loved the theatre, ballet, and singing in school musicals. In high school, she often took the train by herself to the Chicago Art Institute for art history classes. She later attended Colorado University in Boulder, where she studied English Literature and met her husband, Robert Bruce Loper.
They were married on August 28th, 1948 at the Thorndike Hilton Chapel at the University of Chicago.
In 1951, Shirley and Robert moved to Stratford-Upon-Avon, England, where she worked at the Stratford library, and Robert pursued his PhD in Elizabethan theatre as a Fulbright scholar. She had her first child, William, in 1952, while living in England.
The family subsequently moved to Stanford, California, during which time Shirley had her second son, Matthew, in 1958, and Robert became the head of the Drama department at Stanford University.
The family spent many summers in Ashland, Oregon, where Robert directed numerous productions at the Ashland Oregon Shakespeare festival. Shirley sang and acted in the plays, assisted with lighting, and worked in the box office.
For many years, at Christmas time, the whole family would travel to Yosemite, where Robert, Shirley, and Matthew acted in the annual Bracebridge Dinner theatre, an event that was produced & directed by acclaimed photographer Ansel Adams.
In 1967, the family moved to Seattle, where Robert became Professor of Drama at the University of Washington. Shirley received her Library Science degree at the UW and served as Head Librarian at The Bush School in Seattle from 1969-1995. As librarian, Shirley greatly expanded the school's book collection and became famous among students & faculty for her dramatic telling of classic stories.
Upon retiring from Bush, Shirley assumed a leadership role at the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) where she became Chair of the Volunteer Association, overseeing three blockbuster exhibitions, including the Da Vinci Codex exhibit.
Devoted to SAM for over twenty years from 1996-2016 she was awarded the Dorothy Malone Award as outstanding volunteer. In 2016, Shirley became a Volunteer Emeritus with SAM.
Shirley took great pleasure in reading to the children at The Bush School, inspiring so many of her students. One of her favorite quotes was from Thomas Jefferson: "I cannot live without books," an expression she had engraved into a plaque for the library.
She was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, world traveler, and loving grandmother with a truly insatiable appetite for knowledge. She truly cherished her friends and extended family. She touched many lives, forming enduring friendships throughout her time in Stanford, England, and Seattle at Bush, and at SAM.
Shirley loved travelling the world - her explorations included the Great Wall of China, the ancient amphitheaters of Greece, the grand palaces of Russia and many other exotic locales. She also orchestrated numerous road trips with family, visiting relatives and national parks like Yellowstone & the Grand Canyon.
Shirley was a big animal person, especially devoted to her Brittany Spaniel Thalia and her Siamese cat Champion. She loved to sing, along with all of her McClurg family and had an incredible voice that will be missed. She was an inspiration to all her family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert in 2000. She is survived by her sister Mary Claire, two sons Matthew and William, their wives Rosemary and Mary Louise, and beloved grandchildren Elena, Andres and Naomi.
A full memorial is planned in the Spring, the date of which will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Bush School Scholarship Fund (https://www.bush.edu/giving/give-to-bush), or The Seattle Art Museum (https://tickets.seattleartmuseum.org/public/donation.asp).
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020