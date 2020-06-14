Shirley (Richards) Wennerlind



After an eventful life of 92 years, well lived and well loved, Shirley died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. From her childhood in Champaign, IL, to her adult life in Ballard and Lake Forest Park, she gave joy and was kind to everyone who was fortunate to meet her.



Shortly after WWII, Shirley met her husband Dick, through Ballard High School friends. During her marriage of 53 years, she became a devoted "mom of 9 kids." She was an active member of Evergreen Baptist Church and, remarkably, found time to travel the world, exploring six continents.



Shirley's love continues with her older brothers Ken and Bob Richards, her 9 children, 18 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several good friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store