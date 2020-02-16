|
Shirley Wiley
Shirley Wiley died February 9, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 102. She was born in Pittsburg California on June 3, 1917, the second of 5 children to William and Ila Falls. In spite of her father's death when she was 7 and other hardships in the family, she graduated from high school at 16 and learned to play tennis, ski and enjoy hiking in the Sierras.
Shirley married Don Wiley in 1942. After World War II and brief stays in California and Oregon, the family moved to Bellevue, Washington, their home for 45 years. Shirley and Don were married for almost 60 years, until his death in 2002. They had relocated to Eugene, OR in 2001. She made many friends at Cascade Manor and adored the staff.
She is survived by her 2 children, Dr. Kathleen Wiley Carolan (Bob) of Eugene, and John Wiley (Carolyne Milling) of Bellingham Washington. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren-Kevin, Noah, and John Carolan, and Gillian Wiley Rose-and 2 great grandchildren-Adin and George. Shirley was a wonderful cook and gardener and always worked hard to take care of family and friends. She was athletic all her life as a cross country skier and an exceptional golfer into her 80's. She was active socially and politically into her late 90's. She read the newspaper every day, watched PBS news every evening and always voted! She handled the challenges of old age with strength and courage. Shirley volunteered in Eugene at Food for Lane County for many years. In place of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Food for Lane County.
A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020