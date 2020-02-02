Home

Shoji Shirakata passed on January 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Born on February 21, 1938 in Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan to Seiji and Toshiko Shirakata. After graduating from Hosei University and working for several years in Tokyo, he moved to Seattle, Washington in 1964. He married Keiko in 1972 and they had two children, Hiroko and Nobuyuki.

Shoji was an avid golfer, an original season ticket holder for the Seattle Seahawks, and enjoyed his vodka on the rocks with a twist with friends.

Per his wishes, there are no services scheduled. His family will bury his ashes in Japan later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
